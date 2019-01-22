Pistons' Kalin Lucas: Makes team debut
Lucas came off the bench and provided two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over six minutes Monday in the Pistons' 101-87 loss to the Wizards.
With Ish Smith (groin) unavailable, Lucas dressed as the third-string point guard and earned some run while coach Dwane Casey experimented with different lineups in the 14-point loss. It marked the former Michigan State standout's first appearance at the NBA level since 2014-15, when he made a one-game cameo with the Grizzlies. Once Smith is healthy again, Lucas, one of the Pistons' two-way players, will likely return to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.