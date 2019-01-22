Lucas came off the bench and provided two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over six minutes Monday in the Pistons' 101-87 loss to the Wizards.

With Ish Smith (groin) unavailable, Lucas dressed as the third-string point guard and earned some run while coach Dwane Casey experimented with different lineups in the 14-point loss. It marked the former Michigan State standout's first appearance at the NBA level since 2014-15, when he made a one-game cameo with the Grizzlies. Once Smith is healthy again, Lucas, one of the Pistons' two-way players, will likely return to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive.