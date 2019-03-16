Pistons' Kalin Lucas: Scores 38 in win
Lucas finished Friday's win over Stockton with 38 points (14-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
That's back-to-back 30-point games for Lucas, who missed time earlier in March with an ankle injury. The two-way player likely won't have much of an impact with the Pistons to conclude the rest of the regular season, but he's been the driving force for Grand Rapid's last-second playoff push.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...