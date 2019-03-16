Lucas finished Friday's win over Stockton with 38 points (14-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

That's back-to-back 30-point games for Lucas, who missed time earlier in March with an ankle injury. The two-way player likely won't have much of an impact with the Pistons to conclude the rest of the regular season, but he's been the driving force for Grand Rapid's last-second playoff push.