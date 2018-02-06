Play

Felder was assigned to the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Felder, who has struggled to find significant run in the NBA with the Pistons, will join the Drive for their Wednesday game. It seems likely he'll continue to bounce back and forth between the two leagues for the remainder of the season.

