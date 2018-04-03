Pistons' Kay Felder: Called up for remainder of season
Felder has been called up from the G-League Grand Rapids Drive and will remain with the Pistons for the remainder of the season, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With the Drive's season coming to a close, the organization will opt to bring Felder up to the Pistons. That said, it seems doubtful he'll see significant run, as the team has a fairly established rotation.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...