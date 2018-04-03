Felder has been called up from the G-League Grand Rapids Drive and will remain with the Pistons for the remainder of the season, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With the Drive's season coming to a close, the organization will opt to bring Felder up to the Pistons. That said, it seems doubtful he'll see significant run, as the team has a fairly established rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories