Pistons' Kay Felder: Inks two-way deal with Detroit
Felder has agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Felder was let go by Chicago in mid-December after struggling to find a role amongst the various point guards on the team (especially Kris Dunn and Jerian Grant). In 14 appearances with the team, he averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 assists across 9.6 minutes per game. In signing a two-way deal with Detroit, Felder can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, but will be in the G-League most of the remainder of the season, where he's averaged 17.3 points and 4.7 assists across 33.1 minutes per game in three appearances this season.
