Pistons' Kay Felder: Sees 16 games in NBA
Felder mustered 3.6 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds through 16 games played with the Pistons and Bulls during the 2017-18 season.
Felder was in the G League for most of the entire season and wasn't a factor when he appeared in 16 NBA games. The former second-round pick will likely sign with a G League team in time for next season.
