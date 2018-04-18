Felder mustered 3.6 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds through 16 games played with the Pistons and Bulls during the 2017-18 season.

Felder was in the G League for most of the entire season and wasn't a factor when he appeared in 16 NBA games. The former second-round pick will likely sign with a G League team in time for next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories