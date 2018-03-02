Pistons' Kay Felder: Valuable performance
Felder amassed 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the visiting Mad Ants.
Since signing with Grand Rapids on Jan. 17, Felder has been a reliable offensive contributor like his performance Wednesday. The 22-year-old guard has scored in double digits in eight straight games while carrying his season average to 16.8 points per game. In addition, Felder is also averaging an impressive 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 13 games played this season.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...