Felder amassed 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the visiting Mad Ants.

Since signing with Grand Rapids on Jan. 17, Felder has been a reliable offensive contributor like his performance Wednesday. The 22-year-old guard has scored in double digits in eight straight games while carrying his season average to 16.8 points per game. In addition, Felder is also averaging an impressive 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 13 games played this season.