Pistons' Kay Felder: Will be available Monday
Felder will be available for Monday's game against the Blazers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Felder has spent the last few weeks with the Grand Rapids Drive, but with Dwight Buycks (illness) out of action and Luke Kennard (foot) banged up -- on top of Reggie Jackson's continued absence -- Felder will be active and available off the bench. The Oakland (MI) product is yet to appear in an NBA game for the Pistons after spending time with the Cavs and Bulls earlier this season.
