Pistons' Keenan Evans: Agrees to two-way deal with Detroit
Evans has agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The undrafted rookie has agreed to join the Pistons on a two-way deal for the upcoming season. It's unclear what his role will be with the team, but the two-way designation indicates that he will spend most of his time, at least initially, in the G-League. The Texas Tech guard was First-team All-Big 12 in his senior year last season.
