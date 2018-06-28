Pistons' Keenan Evans: Agrees to two-way deal with Detroit

Evans has agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The undrafted rookie has agreed to join the Pistons on a two-way deal for the upcoming season. It's unclear what his role will be with the team, but the two-way designation indicates that he will spend most of his time, at least initially, in the G-League. The Texas Tech guard was First-team All-Big 12 in his senior year last season.