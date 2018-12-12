Pistons' Keenan Evans: Recalled from G League
Evans was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Evans has bounced back between the NBA and the G League this season. With the Pistons dealing with a myriad of wing and backcourt injuries, it's possible Evans makes his NBA debut.
