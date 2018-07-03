Pistons' Keenan Evans: Recovering from foot injury

Evans is not playing with the Pistons during summer league, as he is rehabbing a foot injury, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Evans, a two-way player for the Pistons, won't get his first taste of NBA-caliber action until he suits up for (presumably) the Grand Rapids Drive. It's not exactly clear how long he'll be sidelined, but there's no indication the injury is severe.

