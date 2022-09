The Pistons signed Sykes to an Exhibit 10 deal Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Sykes will get a shot at competing for a roster spot during training camp, but he faces an uphill battle in a crowded backcourt. The 28-year-old averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 17.7 minutes across 32 appearances with the Pacers as a rookie last year.