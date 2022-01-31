Olynyk (conditioning) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans.

Olynyk cleared the league's health and safety protocols Saturday, but he remained out for Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers due to conditioning concerns. The talented big man missed more than two months due to a knee injury and returned for just two games before landing in COVID-19 protocols. In 12 appearances this season, the veteran forward is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.6 minutes.