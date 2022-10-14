Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons ahead of Monday's deadline to finalize regular season rosters, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Walker's status with the Pistons has been in flux for most of the offseason, as the two sides reportedly reached a buyout agreement at the end of June that apparently wasn't accepted by the point guard. He was away from the team during training camp and will officially part ways with Detroit in the coming days. Walker appeared in 37 games with the Knicks last year and averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game.