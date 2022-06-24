Walker was traded to the Pistons during Thursday's NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The details of the reported trade are still extremely unclear, but it looks as though the Knicks are involved in a three-team deal with Detroit and Charlotte that also involved Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Duren is headed to Detroit, while the Pistons will send the Hornets -- the original owners of the 13th pick -- a 2025 first-round pick in exchange. At this time, it's unclear if the Knicks are bringing in any players or picks as part of the deal, but New York's motivation appears to be clearing cap space in advance of free agency. For Walker, the expectation is that he'll be bought out by Detroit and will seek a new home as a free agent this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.