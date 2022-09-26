Walker will remain away from the team to start training camp, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Walker and the Pistons reportedly reached a buyout agreement at the end of June, but apparently the point guard didn't accept the offer after realizing he wouldn't have many free-agent offers this offseason, per Kyle Cohen. While Walker is technically still with the team, it appears like neither side intends for it to stay that way for long. Per Edwards, Detroit will need to waive or trade a player by Oct. 16 to be at the league limit for standard roster spots going into the regular season.