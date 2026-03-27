Huerter chipped in 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 win over New Orleans.

Huerter was penciled into the starting five Thursday after Duncan Robinson (hip/wrist) was downgraded to out, and he didn't disappoint. Huerter took advantage of his opportunities from behind the arc, where he added 12 of his 22 points. He finished second on his team in scoring and reached the 20-point threshold for just the fifth time this season.