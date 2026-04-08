Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huerter (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Huerter was a late addition to the injury report, which is not a great sign in fantasy hoops. The Pistons may be getting some reinforcements Wednesday, however, as Cade Cunningham (chest) is expected to return.
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