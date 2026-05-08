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Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Doubtful for Saturday
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1 min read
Huerter (thigh) is doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Huerter is expected to be sidelined for a sixth straight game Saturday. Daniss Jenkins is likely to continue to see an uptick in minutes for Detroit.
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