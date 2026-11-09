Huerter recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Lakers.

Huerter delivered an outstanding two-way performance off the bench, setting the pace for Detroit's reserves while recording an unusual five blocks. The veteran wing also knocked down four triples and played 35 minutes, easily surpassing his recent workload. With Isaiah Joe (hip) unavailable, Huerter capitalized on additional opportunities, though his defensive production is unlikely to be sustainable.