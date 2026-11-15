Huerter posted 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and three blocks across 38 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 loss to Miami.

Huerter played a season-high 38 minutes and delivered one of his most complete performances of the campaign, particularly after adding seven assists and three blocks to another strong scoring effort. Huerter will need to maintain a substantial role to become a dependable fantasy option, but there's no question he's trending up. He has scored in double digits in his last four games after not doing so in the first eight appearances of the season.