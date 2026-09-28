Huerter said Monday that he's healthy entering training camp after undergoing surgery during the offseason to address a groin injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Huerter said the injury initially occurred during his time with Chicago before he aggravated it during Detroit's first-round playoff series against Orlando. He underwent a cleanup procedure after the Pistons' postseason run ended and has since returned to full health, putting him on track to participate in training camp without limitations.

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