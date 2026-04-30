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Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Iffy for Game 6
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RotoWire Staff
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1 min read
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Huerter (adductor) is questionable for Game 6 on Friday against the Magic.
Huerter is in danger of missing a second consecutive must-win contest for the Pistons on Friday due to a left adductor strain. If the sharpshooter is ultimately downgraded to out, Caris LeVert would likely find himself getting more involved in the backcourt.