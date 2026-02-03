The Pistons are acquiring Huerter (back) in a three-team trade with the Bulls and Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal appears to be centered around Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley joining the Bulls, but Huerter should also play a significant role with Detroit. With Ronald Holland, Javonte Green and Caris LeVert all healthy, however, there's plenty of competition for playing time on the wing. Huerter has averaged 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.