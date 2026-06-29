Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Plans to re-sign with Detroit

Huerter intends to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.

Huerter was traded from Chicago to Detroit before last season's deadline. He appeared in 25 regular-season games (three starts) with the Pistons, during which he averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.5 minutes per game. However, the Pistons added Isaiah Joe via trade this offseason, so Huerter will likely have to compete for minutes with Joe, Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser.