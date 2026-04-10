Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Playing versus Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huerter (illness) will play in Friday's game against Charlotte, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Huerter missed Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee due to an illness. However, after being upgraded to probable for this contest, the 27-year-old is now officially ready to go. In three meetings with the Hornets this season, Huerter has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from deep across 22.7 minutes of action.
More News
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Questionable versus Charlotte•
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Dealing with illness•
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Starting versus Orlando•
-
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Scores 12 points off bench•