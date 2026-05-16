Huerter (adductor) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter is on the injury report again as he continues to manage a left adductor strain that has kept him sidelined for the majority of the second round. While he was cleared to play in Game 5, he saw just three minutes of action off the bench and did not see the floor at all during Friday's Game 6 victory. Given the "all hands on deck" nature of a Game 7, the 27-year-old sharpshooter will likely be active, but he may not see the floor, as he has yet to log meaningful minutes since the first round.