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Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Questionable versus Charlotte
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1 min read
Huerter (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's game against Charlotte.
Huerter got the start in Monday's 123-107 loss to Orlando, although he couldn't suit up for Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee. If he misses another contest, Duncan Robinson could see more action.
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