Huerter chipped in 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 105-102 loss to Toronto.

Huerter reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his last four appearances, and he's been putting up solid numbers lately with six double-digit scoring performances over his last seven outings. Huerter is enjoying a bigger role of late due to the injury of Duncan Robinson (quadriceps), and this was his third consecutive start. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 13.3 points per game since moving to the first unit. His 36-minute workload was encouraging, especially with Detroit continuing to rely on his shooting to complement Cade Cunningham's playmaking. However, his contributions beyond scoring and three-pointers remain relatively modest, making him more appealing to managers chasing those categories than those seeking consistent all-around production.