Huerter had 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 victory over New Orleans.

Huerter has logged at least 36 minutes in three consecutive games, signaling an expanded role in Detroit's rotation. His seven assists Wednesday helped compensate for another inefficient shooting performance. With Cade Cunningham (knee) and Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) sidelined, Huerter's playmaking opportunities could remain elevated, making him an intriguing short-term fantasy option.