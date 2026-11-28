Huerter registered six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 24 minutes during Friday's 113-98 victory over the Bucks.

Huerter shot no better than 25.0 percent from the field for the third time in the past five games, during which time he has averaged just 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers. Although his role has remained relatively stable, it appears as though Detroit is more than comfortable changing things up within the flow of the game. At this point, he should be viewed as more of a stream-level player.