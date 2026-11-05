Huerter supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and two blocks over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the 76ers.

Huerter connected on multiple three-pointers for the third consecutive game and surprisingly added two blocks, but he failed to register a rebound or assist. The veteran wing has settled into a relatively consistent bench role, logging between 19 and 24 minutes in each of his last four appearances. His perimeter shooting provides some value in deeper formats, though his limited contributions elsewhere make him a difficult option to trust in standard leagues.