Huerter (adductor) is available for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Huerter's presence Friday helps put the Pistons at full strength for a win-or-go-home contest. The 27-year-old, who missed time earlier this series with a left adductor strain, logged just three minutes in Detroit's Game 5 loss because he re-aggravated the injury, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.com. Collier also notes Huerter received an injection to gain clearance for Game 6, so the sharpshooter's workload could depend on pain tolerance.