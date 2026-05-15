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Huerter (adductor) is available for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Huerter's presence Friday helps put the Pistons at full strength for a win-or-go-home contest. The 27-year-old, who missed time earlier this series with a left adductor strain, logged just three minutes in Detroit's Game 5 loss because he re-aggravated the injury, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.com. Collier also notes Huerter received an injection to gain clearance for Game 6, so the sharpshooter's workload could depend on pain tolerance.

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