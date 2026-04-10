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Huerter (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.

Huerter is trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's game against Milwaukee. Huerter is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over his last six games.

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