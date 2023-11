Knox won't start Monday's game against the Nuggets.

After a couple of standout games, Knox was rewarded with back-to-back starts. However, he failed to impress, and the Pistons' small-ball lineup didn't work out. Marvin Bagley is back with the first unit, but as long as Jalen Duren (ankle) is sidelined, Knox should carve out a sizable rotational role. Over his first four appearances of the season, Knox has averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.