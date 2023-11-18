Knox supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to Cleveland.

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined for a third straight game, Knox slid into the starting five for the Pistons and produced his first double-double in three games since rejoining the club last week. The 24-year-old forward has never lived up to his draft pedigree after being a lottery pick in 2018, but Knox is seeing big minutes right now in an injury-wracked Detroit frontcourt and has some short-term fantasy value.