Knox closed Sunday's 137-129 loss to the Kings with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.

Knox got a rare opportunity early in the game and scored eight points in 10 second-quarter minutes. It was his first time scoring more than four points and playing more than 18 minutes in a game all year. Entering play Sunday he had made just 24.1 percent of his shot attempts and was 3-for-20 from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has played in three straight games for Detroit and may continue to get opportunities to prove himself in limited minutes.