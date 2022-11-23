Knox contributed 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Knox had a minimal role off the bench for the Pistons in the opening weeks of the season, but he's made his presence felt in his last two games. He's logged over 20 minutes and posted double-digit scoring figures in both contests, but he posted season-high figures in minutes, points and rebounds. The Pistons are depleted, but Knox might experience an uptick in minutes off the bench going forward given how good he's looked in his last two appearances.