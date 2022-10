Knox (calf) will be available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Knox hasn't appeared in a preseason game to date, but that dry spell will come to an end Thursday as he jumps back in action. The fifth-year forward appeared in 30 games between the Knicks and Hawks last year and will likely slot into a depth role for the Pistons in 2022-23.