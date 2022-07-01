Knox and the Pistons agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $6 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Knox became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Hawks chose not to extend a qualifying offer to the forward before the league deadline. He'll now provide additional depth in Detroit's frontcourt for 2022-23 after agreeing to a two-year deal with the team Thursday. In 30 appearances last season, Knox averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in just 7.4 minutes per contest with the Knicks and the Hawks, so he'll look to carve out a more prominent role in his new team's rotation for 2022-23.