Knox will start Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Knox is one of two new starters for the Pistons on Tuesday, with Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) both sidelined, leaving spots for him and Nerlens Noel. Knox should see expanded minutes as a result, but he's not a particularly strong fantasy asset either way, averaging just 14.1 points and 6.1 boards per 36 minutes on the year. Tuesday marks Knox's first start of the 2022-23 campaign.