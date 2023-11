Knox recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Knox joined the Pistons on a one-year deal Wednesday after being cut by the Trail Blazers on Oct. 21. He made an immediate impact Sunday as the leading scorer on the team coming off the bench. Knox's role on the Pistons could grow if he continues to contribute positively off the bench, and he'll get his next opportunity Tuesday against the Hawks.