Knox posted 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.

Knox led the Pistons bench in scoring while finishing as one of two players on the second unit to tally 10 or more points. Knox notched his highest scoring total since finishing with 17 points Dec. 14 against Charlotte, having scored 10 or more points seven times this season.