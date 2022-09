Knox will be limited at the start of training camp due to a calf strain, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Knox joined the Pistons in June after signing a two-year contract with the team, but he won't be full go in training camp right away as he manages a calf strain. Provided he's able to bounce back quickly and continue to ramp up during the preseason, Knox should be available for Detroit's regular-season opener against Orlando on Oct. 19.