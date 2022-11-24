Knox contributed 21 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Jazz.

Knox not only led Detroit's reserves in scoring in the contest, he finished second overall behind starter Bojan Bogdanovic. All eight of Knox's shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and he impressively knocked down six of them. The fifth-year forward has responded to a considerable bump in playing time by scoring in double figures in each of his past three games.