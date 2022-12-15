Knox finished with 17 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime victory over Charlotte.

Knox logged his most minutes since Nov. 25 against the Suns on Thursday and made good on it, connecting on 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 60 percent of his tries from deep. He's gone for double digits in the scoring column in two of the last three games, potentially positioning him for slightly more run in future tilts. Still, he's unlikely to garner much fantasy interest in most formats unless injuries stockpile and open up more consistent playing time.