Knox accumulated 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Golden State.

Detroit's rash of injuries has revived Knox's career a bit, although his stat lines are far from dependable. Detroit is Knox's sixth team in six years, and despite the state of Detroit's roster, he'll continue to be used in the second and third unit. Knox will have other opportunities to produce in the short term, but his fantasy value is extremely limited.