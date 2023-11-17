Knox was practicing with the starters during the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Marvin Bagley (illness) is questionable for the contest but was participating in the shootaround, though he was operating with the backups. With the Pistons in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, it's possible coach Monty Williams will make a change to the starting lineup even if Bagley is cleared to suit up. If Knox is starting, Isaiah Stewart would presumably slide over to center in Bagley's stead.