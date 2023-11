Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons are dealing with a slew of key injuries, so Knox may have a shot at some end-of-rotation minutes. He will be familiar with the Pistons as well after playing 42 games for them during the 2022-23 season. During those games, Knox averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.