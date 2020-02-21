Pistons' Khyri Thomas: Assigned to G League
Thomas (foot) was assigned to the G League on Friday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Thomas has been sidelined since October with a broken foot, but it appears a return could be on the horizon. The Grand Rapids Drive play games Friday, Sunday and Tuesday.
